London Marathon: 'Happier' David Weir hopes for wheelchair race win number eight

Date: Sunday, 22 April Start times (BST): Elite wheelchair (08:55), World Para-athletics Marathon World Cup (09:00), Elite Women (09:15), Elite Men & Mass start (10:00) Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, Red Button, 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio London, online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV

Seven-time London Marathon winner David Weir says he is in a better mental state than last year as he prepares for Sunday's wheelchair race.

Weir's 2017 victory saw him become the most successful champion, beating Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson's six wins, and he wants to make it to eight.

Last June he spoke to the Daily Telegraph about dealing with depression but says he is now in a better place.

"I feel like a cloud has lifted," he told BBC Sport.

"I can think about things more. My mind is a lot fresher and I am happier in my life."

The 38-year-old has six Paralympic golds, but did not win a medal at the 2016 Games in Rio.

In January 2017 he said he would never race for Great Britain again, accusing wheelchair racing coach Jenni Banks of making remarks that were "belittling" and "hurtful". but he has continued to race on the road where he can compete as an individual.

London Marathon: David Weir clinches dramatic seventh win

Weir's triumph on the Mall 12 months ago came in a sprint finish with Swiss rival Marcel Hug, who he will be up against again on Sunday, but the Briton does not have fond memories of the race.

"Last year was an amazing achievement for me but it was hard to celebrate because of the state of mind I was in," he admits.

"Afterwards, I had a lot of time out to think about things and just to be me for a while.

"I just felt like a robot doing things for other people and not myself and other things were going on in my life so I just needed time away from sport. I had seven or eight months off and it did me the world of good.

"It would be nice to get another win but I am just enjoying it again and that is making me happy."

As well as Hug, who won Monday's Boston Marathon and has two London crowns to his name, there could be a strong challenge from Japan's Masazumi Soejima and Sho Watanabe, as well as Australian Kurt Fearnley, fresh from his success in the Commonwealth Games marathon last weekend.

Favourite for the women's race is four-time champion Tatyana McFadden from America who missed last year's race because of blood clots, while defending champion Manuela Schar from Switzerland will hope to deny her.