London Marathon 2018: David Weir wins eighth London Marathon men's wheelchair title

Britain's David Weir won his eighth London Marathon men's wheelchair title in a thrilling sprint finish.

The six-time Paralympic gold medallist won in one hour 31.15 minutes with Switzerland's Marcel Hug second and American Daniel Romanchuk third.

Weir already held the record for most London Marathon wheelchair titles after winning for a seventh time in 2017.

Australian Madison de Rozario won a surprise first title in the women's wheelchair race.

More to follow.