GB boccia players win gold and bronze at World Open in Montreal

McGuire, who has muscular dystrophy, is a two-time Paralympian

Stephen McGuire and David Smith both claimed medals for Great Britain in the individual events at the Boccia World Open in Montreal.

Scotland's McGuire - the world and European champion in his BC4 category - beat Canada's Alison Levine in the final to take gold.

Rio Paralympic champion Smith lost to Brazil's Jose Carlos Chagas de Oliveira in the BC1 semi-final to take bronze.

Competition continues on Saturday with the start of the pairs and team events.

The tournament is one of the key events ahead of August's World Championships in Liverpool.