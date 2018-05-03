Para-cycling Road World Cup: Craig Collis-McCann wins time trial bronze

From the section

Collis-McCann competed in wheelchair fencing at London 2012 before switching sports

Craig Collis-McCann won time trial bronze for Great Britain on the opening day of the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup in Ostend, Belgium.

Collis-McCann, who rides a trike, completed the 9km course in 33 minutes 15.18 seconds.

He finished one minute and 57 seconds behind T2 category winner Hans-Peter Durst of Germany.

Collis-McCann's wheelchair fencer wife Gemma won her first World Cup gold last weekend in Montreal.