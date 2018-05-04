Para-cycling Road World Cup: Crystal Lane-Wright wins time trial gold

Lane-Wright has competed at two Paralympic Games

Crystal Lane-Wright won Britain's first gold on day two of the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup in Belgium.

The 32-year-old claimed victory in the women's C5 time trial by 18.13 seconds from Poland's Anna Harkowska.

It follows her individual pursuit gold at March's Track World Championships in Brazil.

Katie Toft, who is riding as an independent, won gold in the C1 event while Rio gold medallist Megan Giglia was third in the C3 category.