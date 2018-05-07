Para-cycling Road World Cup: Crystal Lane-Wright completes double for Great Britain

Lane-Wright also won Track World Championship gold this year

Britain's Crystal Lane-Wright completed a double at the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup in Belgium with gold in the C5 road race.

The two-time Paralympian, who was victorious in Friday's time trial, triumphed in a four-rider sprint finish in Ostend.

There was also a second gold of the event for Katie Toft, riding as an independent, in the C1 category.

Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall finished second in the women's tandem road race.

The GB team riders, who won gold in their time trial, finished one minute and 51 seconds behind Ireland's Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal, who had taken time trial silver.

Megan Giglia (women's C3) and Craig McCann (men's T2 trike) also won their second bronzes of the competition in their road race events.

The second World Cup of the season will take place in the Netherlands in July ahead of August's World Championships in Italy.