Japan Open: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid win men's doubles title
- From the section Disability Sport
Britain's Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won the men's doubles at the Japan Open wheelchair tennis tournament.
The top-seeded pair defeated Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda of Japan 7-6 (7-5) 6-4.
Reid will play again in Saturday's men's singles final against Kunieda after beating Hewett in the last four.
Britain's Lucy Shuker and Dutch partner Aniek van Koot lost 1-6 6-2 6-2 in the women's doubles final to Yui Kamiji of Japan and Italy's Giulia Capocci.
Reid versus Kunieda will be a repeat of the 2015 final, which the Japanese player won.