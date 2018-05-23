World Boccia Championships: Stephen McGuire and David Smith named in GB team

Boccia player Stephen McGuire

Defending champion Stephen McGuire and Rio gold medallist David Smith have both been named in the British team for August's World Boccia Championships.

McGuire, 33, is the BC4 world number one while Smith won BC1 gold in Rio.

They will be joined in Liverpool by Paralympians Jamie McCowan, Claire Taggart, Patrick Wilson, Jess Hunter and Evie Edwards.

Newcomers Ricky Stevenson, Will Hipwell and 16-year-old Louis Saunders complete the squad.

The tournament, from 12-18 August at the Exhibition Centre, will feature 190 players from 33 countries in individual and either team or pairs action.

McGuire was one of three individual gold medallists at last year's European Championships along with Smith and McCowan, and is looking forward to playing in front of a home crowd.

"Last year was my most consistent season and I've tried to keep the momentum into 2018 in the lead up to the Worlds," said the 34-year-old Scot.

"My preparation started over the winter months and I've been working hard on increasing my consistency on court, working on match play tactics off court and, above all, continuing to build momentum and improve our rankings in order to give myself and our pair the best opportunity to medal."