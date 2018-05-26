Britain's Zoe Newson and Ali Jawad win European Para-powerlifting golds

Newson tried powerlifting for the first time in 2006

Britain's Zoe Newson and Ali Jawad both claimed gold at the World Para-powerlifting European Championships.

Newson, a two-time Paralympic and Commonwealth bronze medallist, won her first major international title in the -41kg event in France.

Rio silver medallist Jawad, who was also third on the Gold Coast, claimed the -54kg title with team-mate Adam Alderman in third.

There was also bronze for Olivia Broome in the -50kg event.

Competitors from outside Europe are in action at the championships which means two sets of medals are awarded. One to the top three powerlifters overall and the other to the top three Europeans.

But the 91kg lift from Newson in the final round of her event was enough to give her both titles.

"It feels weird because I got used to winning bronze and now I have two golds," said the 26-year-old from Ipswich.

"I'm happy with my performance and didn't really expect it, Winning gold is a nice feeling - it is different from the Paralympic medals."

Jawad won world gold in 2014 but struggles with Crohn's Disease, which causes inflammation of the bowel.

His best lift of 165kg was enough for both titles while Alderman took double bronze with 149kg.