World Team Cup: Great Britain wheelchair tennis teams shine in the Netherlands

Dermot Bailey won in doubles and singles to help Great Britain to a 3-0 win over China

Dermot Bailey saved eight match points as Great Britain's men's wheelchair tennis team reached the semi-finals of the World Team Cup.

Bailey beat China's Shunjiang Dong 2-6 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (8-6) as his team won 3-0 to set up a tie with Belgium on Friday.

The quads team also reached the semi-finals with a 3-0 win over Canada and play Australia or Israel on Thursday.

The women's team meet China in the last four after wins for Lucy Shuker, Louise Hunt and Lauren Jones saw off USA 3-0.

Shuker tweeted: "Very happy to get the win against 🇺🇸 number-one seed. Finishing top of our group we are into the semi-finals."

All three teams progressed comfortably at the clay court event in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

Bailey teamed up with Alfie Hewett - who also won his singles fixture - to land a doubles win and secure a 3-0 win over China as Gordon Reid, who recently won the Japan Open, was rested.

Andy Lapthorne, James Shaw and Antony Cotterill all scored points in the quad's victory, while