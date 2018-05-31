World Team Cup: GB quad team to play for bronze

Lapthorne and Alcott have played against each other in many big matches

The Great Britain quad team will play off for bronze at the wheelchair tennis World Team Cup after losing to Australia in the semi-finals.

Ant Cotterill, the world number 12, was beaten 6-2 6-1 by third-ranked Heath Davidson in the opening singles match.

World number two Andy Lapthorne pushed Dylan Alcott, ranked two places lower, all the way in the opening set but lost 7-6 (7-4) 6-2.

"I learnt a harsh lesson - you have to take your chances," tweeted Lapthorne.

The team will face the United States in the medal match on Saturday at the tournament in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

The men's and women's teams will both face semi-final ties on Friday - the men against Belgium, while the women will take on defending champions China.