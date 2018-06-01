World Team Cup: GB men's wheelchair tennis players beat Belgium to reach decider

World number one Alfie Hewett took three sets to win his tie and send GB into the final

The Great Britain men's team are into the final of the wheelchair tennis World Team Cup in Apeldoorn, Netherlands after victory over Belgium.

Gordon Reid, the world number six, gave GB the lead with a comfortable 6-0 6-1 victory over Jef Vandorpe.

World number one Alfie Hewett then defeated Joachim Gerard 6-3 2-6 6-2 to secure the win.

But the GB women lost 2-1 to China in their semi-final and will now play off for bronze.

Louise Hunt was beaten 6-0 6-2 by Huimin Huang before Lucy Shuker levelled the tie with a 6-4 7-5 success over Zhenzhen Zhu.

But Hunt and Shuker lost 6-1 6-3 to Huang and Zhu in the deciding doubles, which was delayed because of rain.

Sunday's decider against France or Japan will be a third final in four years for the men's team, who won gold in 2015 and took silver last year.

"Today was the biggest test we've had but we came through strongly," said Reid.

"Alfie did well to get through his match despite the weather disruptions. Confidence is high going into Sunday and we're feeling good. I've adapted quickly to the clay court and I'm playing good tennis."

Hewett added: "As a team, we're undefeated so far and feeling confident going into the final.

"We obviously want to win it - we came here to win and we've got ourselves in a good position. It's a credit to the team and everyone around us".