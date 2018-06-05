Ellie Simmonds: British Swimming names European Para-swimming team

Ellie Simmonds returned from a year's break with a European Championship qualification standard in the SM6 200m medley on Friday

Five-time Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds heads a 24-strong British team for Para-swimming's European Championships in Dublin in August.

She is joined by fellow Rio Paralympic champions Bethany Firth, Ollie Hynd, Ellie Robinson and Hannah Russell.

Hynd, 23, is named in the squad alongside Tully Kearney after both were reclassified by the International Paralympic Committee earlier this year.

However, Rio S9 50m freestyle gold medallist Matt Wylie is not named.

Wylie, 21, who also won gold at the 2016 European Championships, has been moved to the S10 category.

Meanwhile Kearney, 21, will compete in her first major event since the 2015 World Championships.

Simmonds, who took a year's break from the sport after the Rio Games, criticised British Swimming last week for "not being there for her" over the past two years.

"I felt I had something to prove to British Swimming," Simmonds told BBC Sport, after gaining a qualification time for August's championships.

The 23-year-old won SM6 200m individual medley gold at Rio 2016, having won two golds at both Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

GB team for World Para Swimming European Championships, 13-19 August

Men: Jordan Catchpole (UEA Norwich), Stephen Clegg (City of Sunderland ASC), Tom Hamer (National Performance Centre Manchester), Ollie Hynd (Nova Centurion), Mikey Jones (National Performance Centre Manchester), Jacob Leach (Cockermouth SC), Conner Morrison (University of Aberdeen Performance), Andrew Mullen (City of Glasgow), Scott Quin (Warrender Baths Club), Lewis White (City of Derby).

Women: Jessica-Jane Applegate (UEA Norwich), Louise Fiddes (Hatfield), Bethany Firth (ARDS SC), Grace Harvey (National Performance Centre Manchester), Tully Kearney (COMAST), Zara Mullooly (Guildford City Swimming Club), Rebecca Redfern (Worcester Swimming Club), Megan Richter (Orion), Ellie Robinson (Northampton SC), Hannah Russell (COMAST/ National Performance Centre Manchester), Toni Shaw (University of Aberdeen Performance), Ellie Simmonds (Camden Swiss Cottage SC), Maisie Summers-Newton (Northampton SC), Alice Tai (National Performance Centre Manchester).