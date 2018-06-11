Para-cycling Road World Championships: Sarah Storey to return after child birth

Storey won double gold on the road at the Rio 2016 Paralympics

Fourteen-time Paralympic champion Sarah Storey will return to the Great Britain team at the Para-cycling Road World Championships this summer.

The 40-year-old welcomed her second child, Charlie, in October 2017.

Storey - a 23-time world champion - has now been named in a 20-strong squad for the event in Italy from 2-5 August.

She had planned to compete at the Track World Championships in Rio de Janeiro in March but withdrew after a yellow fever outbreak in the city.

"After not being able to travel to the track worlds in March I'm excited to get out to Italy for the road worlds," said Storey.

"The road season has started well and I've already raced internationally in Holland."

Joining Storey in the squad will be two-time Paralympic medallist Lora Fachie - piloted by Corinne Hall - as well as Crystal Lane-Wright and Katie Toft.

All three won gold medals at the Para-cycling World Cup in Ostend last month.

The worlds team also features Paralympic champions Steve Bate - and pilot Adam Duggleby - Karen Darke, Megan Giglia and Louis Rolfe, while Finlay Graham and George Peasgood will make their Great Britain debuts.

GB team

Women: Karen Darke, Hannah Dines, Lora Fachie (piloted by Corrine Hall), Megan Giglia, Crystal Lane-Wright, Mel Nicholls, Liz Saul, Sarah Storey, Katie Toft.

Men: Steve Bate (piloted by Adam Duggleby), Will Bjergfelt, Craig Collis-McCann, Finlay Graham, George Peasgood, Simon Price, Louis Rolfe, David Smith, Ben Watson.