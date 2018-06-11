World Para-athletics Championships: Dubai to host ninth edition in November 2019

Great Britain won 39 medals at the London 2017 Para-athletics Championships - including 18 golds

Dubai will host the 2019 World Para-athletics Championships, marking the first time the event has taken place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The ninth edition of the Championships will be staged from 7-15 November.

London considered making a bid following the success of the 2017 event but none was ever submitted.

More than 230,000 people attended the London 2017 championships - more than in all seven of the previous championships combined.

"It is great to have the event back in Asia less than one year before the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games," said Ryan Montgomery, the International Paralympic Committee's summer sports director.

"Dubai and the UAE have been very important partners of the Paralympic movement for a long time and we have full confidence that Dubai will exceed our expectations."

The 2015 Championships took place in Doha, Qatar, but were criticised by athletes for poor attendance.

Doha will host the IAAF World Championships from 28 September to 6 October 2019.