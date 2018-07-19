BBC Sport - Hannah Moore: I paid £5,000 to have my leg amputated

Hannah Moore paid £5,000 to have her leg amputated after an operation on an ingrown toenail left her with complex regional pain syndrome - a neurological condition rated by scientists to be the most painful thing a person can experience.

Just two years later, she has been crowned European Para-triathlon champion. She explains why having her leg amputated was the best decision she ever made.

I paid £5,000 to have my leg amputated - Moore

