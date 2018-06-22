Queen's Club: Gordon Reid reaches last four at Fever-Tree Championships

Reid won singles gold at the Rio Paralympics

Britain's Gordon Reid came from 5-2 down in the opening set to beat France's Nicolas Peifer 7-6 (7-1) 7-5 and reach the last four at the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club.

Wheelchair singles and doubles tournaments are being held for the first time at the pre-Wimbledon event.

Reid and fellow Briton Alfie Hewett lost their opening round-robin doubles encounter.

The pair were beaten 6-3 7-5 by Peifer and compatriot Stephane Houdet.

Inspired to try a new sport? Find out how to get into disability sport with our special guide.

Reid, the world number five, made a slow start in his singles match against a player ranked two places lower.

After levelling the first set at 5-5, he was broken by the Frenchman who went 6-5 ahead, but the Scot proved the stronger in the tie-break

Reid, who won Paralympic singles gold in Rio, took control of the second set to lead 5-2 before Peifer bounced back with three games in a row.

But Reid held his nerve to win the next two games and set up a meeting with second seed Houdet in Saturday's semi-final.

Top seed Hewitt, the world number two, will play last year's Wimbledon champion Stefan Olsson in the other last-four tie.

The Swede beat Spain's Dani Caverzaschi without losing a game.