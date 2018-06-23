Queen's Club: Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett lose Fever-Tree Championships singles semis
- From the section Disability Sport
Britain's Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett both lost their singles semi-final matches in the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club.
France's Stephane Houdet triumphed 4-6 6-4 6-2 against 26-year-old Scot Reid.
Top seed Hewett, 20, of England was beaten 6-3 6-3 by Sweden's Stefan Olsson - the Wimbledon champion.
However, Reid and Hewett subsequently combined to beat Daniel Caverzaschi and Olsson 6-1 6-1 in the second of their round-robin doubles matches.
World number two Hewett and Reid are now 1-1 after their two doubles matches, with the last match on Sunday.
Wheelchair singles and doubles tournaments are being held for the first time at the pre-Wimbledon event.