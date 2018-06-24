Queen's Club: Stefan Olsson beats Stephane Houdet to win inaugural title

Stefan Olsson, Stephane Houdet
Sweden's Stefan Olsson is currently ranked sixth in the world

Sweden's Stefan Olsson won the inaugural wheelchair singles event at Queen's with a straight-set victory over Stephane Houdet of France.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Olsson, 31, posted a 6-1 6-4 win over the 47-year-old in the 53-minute final at the Fever-Tree Championships.

Houdet gained a measure of revenge with victory over Olsson in the doubles alongside compatriot Nicolas Peifer.

The duo claimed a 6-3 6-2 win over Olsson and Spain's Daniel Caverzaschi.

Elsewhere, Britain's Dermot Bailey won the singles title at the Slovakia Open with a 6-1 6-2 win over world number three, top seed and doubles partner Tadeusz Kruszelnicki.

Bailey and Poland's Kruszelnicki had won the doubles title on Saturday with a 6-1 6-2 success over Slovakian duo Marek Gergely and Tomas Masaryk.

