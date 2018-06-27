Ollie Hynd: Paralympic swimming champion confident of reclassification U-turn

Ollie Hynd won gold in the 400m freestyle S8 and 200m individual medley SM8 at the 2016 Paralympics

Triple Paralympic champion Ollie Hynd is confident the reclassification that left him "devastated" and considering his future in swimming will be overturned when he is reassessed.

New International Paralympic Committee (IPC) rules introduced this year have meant the 23-year-old competing against rivals with less severe impairments.

But he successfully appealed against the ruling earlier this month.

Hynd argued the process was "deeply flawed" and did not follow protocols.

The IPC Board of Appeal of Classification (BAC) has yet to publish a written ruling for the reasons for upholding the decision.

But a statement added that he must "undergo a further classification review in compliance with the World Para Swimming Classification Rules and Regulations".

Hynd, who has the degenerative muscular condition neuromuscular myopathy, was moved from the S8 category to S9 following the assessment in Copenhagen in March.

He had been competing in the S8 class since his international debut in 2011, but is now in the S9 category in all his events, apart from breaststroke.

The Nottinghamshire swimmer told BBC Sport: "If the process is followed correctly and I come out as an S9 then I will have to accept that.

"But I am confident that this time they will have the correct process in place and I will get the correct result.

"I appreciate classification is a really, really difficult thing to get right and I understand there has to be a system in place so that everyone is on a level playing field but there needs to be policies in place, whether they are from the IPC or the governing bodies that just support the athlete a bit more."

'A dangerous and low place'

In a statement, the IPC said it was "constantly striving to improve the experience for athletes within the Paralympic Movement, especially for situations such as this".

It continued: "The IPC Athletes' Council can be used as a mouthpiece for all athletes to provide feedback on what further improvements can be made going forward."

The original ruling saw Hind reclassified six weeks before the Commonwealth Games in Australia in April.

It was a massive "shock" and led to him pulling out of the competition.

"It felt like everything had been taken away from me," he said. "If you are not in a great mental space then that can be a really dangerous place to be.

"It was devastating. I was in a very low place I had not been before. There were thoughts of quitting the sport."

Hynd missed nearly 10 weeks of training following the decision.

"It flipped everything upside down," he explained. "My livelihood and everything I had worked for was thrown in the balance.

"There were days where I didn't want to get out of bed and didn't really want to be around people.

"I just kind of boxed myself away a little bit. I needed time away from swimming to get my head straight. I needed time to sort myself out and get more positive thoughts."

Hynd, who swims for Nova Centurions, said the "amazing" support he had received from his club had helped him through and his focus was now back on his career.

He won gold in the SM8 200m individual medley at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics and also won the S8 400m freestyle two years ago in Rio.

And he says success at the Tokyo Games in 2020 is now his main target.

"I am just going to give it everything for the next two years," he added. "What will be will be but I fully determined to give it another go because I am here to win gold medals."