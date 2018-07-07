GB Para-archers win five World Cup medals, including two golds

Stretton made her Paralympic debut in Rio aged 16

Britain claimed won five medals, including two golds, at the Para-archery World Cup in the Czech Republic.

There were three medals apiece for Jess Stretton and Victoria Rumary, including individual golds.

Rio Paralympic gold medallist Stretton, 18, won the Compound Open Women's title beating Russia's Stepanida Artakhinova 140-139.

Rumary beat Korea's Kim Ok-geum in a shoot-off in the Women's W1 Open.

Stretton and Rumary earlier claimed silver in the Compound team event along with Jodie Grinham after losing 224-223 to Korea.

The pair also won bronzes in the mixed team events, Stretton with John Stubbs in the Compound Open and Rumary with John Cavanagh in the W1 competition.

The GB team will be back in the Czech Republic again next month for the European Para-Archery Championships from 14-18 August.