GB wheelchair rugby player Aaron Phipps has come out of retirement in an attempt to make his second Paralympic Games.

The 35-year-old, who helped ParalympicsGB to fifth place at London 2012, says the decision to return was tough, but came at the right time.

Having left the sport five-and-a-half years ago, Phipps drew motivation for his comeback from his two daughters, stating how special it would be to enjoy a Paralympics alongside them.

