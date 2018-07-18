BBC coverage: British Open Wheelchair Tennis Championships on the BBC

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett win Wimbledon wheelchair doubles title

The British Open Wheelchair Tennis Championships take place at Nottingham Tennis Centre from 17-22 July - and are live on the BBC website, app and Connected TVs from Thursday.

The British Open, fifth of six Super Series tournaments, welcomes one of the strongest fields ever assembled for this event with eight of the world's top 10 men's and women's players competing.

Former finalists Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid, won a third successive Wimbledon wheelchair doubles title on Saturday, head the home challenge in the men's event, with the aim of becoming the first British winner of the title.

Japan's five-time winner Shingo Kunieda is one of five former champions from five different countries in the men's field.

British number one Lucy Shuker, Louise Hunt and Lauren Jones, who alongside Shuker won a bronze medal for Great Britain in the 2018 World Team Cup, represent the host nation in the women's event.

All four Super Series women's titles so far this season have been shared equally between two players - Wimbledon champion Diede de Groot of the Netherlands and 2017 British Open winner Yui Kamiji of Japan.

The field for the quad singles will feature eight of the world's top 10 players. Three of those players - Great Britain's Andy Lapthorne, American David Wagner and Lucas Sithole of South Africa - arrive in Nottingham after playing in the first ever quad doubles exhibition at Wimbledon.

Britain's Lucy Shuker reached the final of the women's wheelchair doubles at Wimbledon last week

Fixtures

Thursday 19 July

09:25-18:00, Connected TV and online

Men's, women's & quad quarter-finals and semi-final matches

Friday 20 July

09:25-18:00, Connected TV and online

Men's, women's & quad semi-final matches

Saturday 21 July

09:55-18:00, Connected TV and online

Men's, women's and quad doubles finals

Sunday 22 July

09:55-18:00, Connected TV and online

Men's, women's & quad singles finals

Digital

Catch-up

National and regional variations

