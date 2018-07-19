Hannah Moore: British Para-triathlete wins European gold two years and one day after leg amputation

Hannah Moore and Andy Lewis both won medals at the European Championships in Estonia

British Para-triathlete Hannah Moore won what she called a "special" European gold a day after the second anniversary of her leg amputation.

Moore was one of five British gold medallists at the championships in Tartu, Estonia.

The 21-year-old had her leg removed in July 2016 after a procedure to get rid of an ingrown toenail led to foot pain and infected ulcers.

She paid £5,000 to have a private amputation after the NHS refused it.

Inspired to try a new sport? Find out how to get into disability sport with our special guide.

"I am so delighted to win today in Tartu," she said after her victory in the PTS4 category.

"To win the European Championships just one day after the two-year anniversary of having my leg amputated feels very special."

Moore beat former GB snowboarder Cassie Cava, who is now competing as a neutral, to gold with only two of the three entrants completing the course.

Her victory was one of five gold medals for the British team at the event.

Paralympic silver medallist Alison Patrick and her guide Hannah Drewett claimed victory in the women's visually impaired category, while Dave Ellis and his guide Jack Peasgood won the men's equivalent.

Fran Brown (PTS2) and Paralympic silver medallist Lauren Steadman (PTS5) also won gold in their categories.

There were also silver medals for Paralympic champion Andy Lewis (PTS2) as well as Ryan Taylor (PTS3), Joe Townsend (PTWC) and Paralympic swimming gold medallist Claire Cashmore (PTS5).