Britain's Andy Lapthorne loses in British Open final

Andy Lapthorne is ranked third in the world

Wheelchair tennis player Andy Lapthorne missed out on his maiden quad singles title at the British Open after losing in three sets to American David Wagner.

The Briton, competing in his fourth final in five years, looked strong as he took the opening set in Nottingham.

But world number one Wagner, who beat Lapthorne in last year's final, came back into the match in the second set.

Lapthorne, the world number three, led 3-1 in the decider but eventually lost 2-6 6-4 6-4.

"I played a ridiculous level in the first set and to keep that up is very tough," admitted Lapthorne afterwards.

"It was just one or two points here or there, so it's just a case of keeping putting yourself out there and one of these days one of these finals will fall to me.

"Credit to him, at 3-1 in the third and 40-15 he pulled off four of the best returns you'll ever see and that about sums up his class."

The men's and women's singles titles went to Japan's Shingo Kunieda and Diede de Groot of the Netherlands respectively.

World number one Kunieda claimed his sixth British Open crown after a 6-1 6-2 win over two-time former champion Stephane Houdet.

De Groot avenged last year's final defeat to Japan's Yui Kamiji by beating her 2-6 6-3 6-3.