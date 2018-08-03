Para-cycling World Championships: Sarah Storey wins time trial gold
Sarah Storey won C5 time trial gold on her international return at the Para-cycling Road World Championships in Maniago, Italy.
Fourteen-time Paralympic champion Storey, 40, gave birth to her second child, Charlie, in October.
She crossed the line in a time of 18:53.62 with British team-mate Crystal Lane-Wright winning silver, just less than 39 seconds behind.
Poland's Anna Harkowska completed the podium with bronze.
Storey, who also has five-year-old daughter Louisa, was due to compete in March's Para-cycling Track World Championships in Brazil before an outbreak of yellow fever in the country.
Both she, as a breastfeeding mother, and Charlie were unable to be vaccinated against the disease, so she pulled out to focus on the road season.