Para-cycling World Championships: Sarah Storey wins time trial gold

Storey won time trial and road race gold at the Rio Paralympics in 2016, as well as individual pursuit gold on the track

Sarah Storey won C5 time trial gold on her international return at the Para-cycling Road World Championships in Maniago, Italy.

Fourteen-time Paralympic champion Storey, 40, gave birth to her second child, Charlie, in October.

She crossed the line in a time of 18:53.62 with British team-mate Crystal Lane-Wright winning silver, just less than 39 seconds behind.

Poland's Anna Harkowska completed the podium with bronze.

Storey, who also has five-year-old daughter Louisa, was due to compete in March's Para-cycling Track World Championships in Brazil before an outbreak of yellow fever in the country.

Both she, as a breastfeeding mother, and Charlie were unable to be vaccinated against the disease, so she pulled out to focus on the road season.