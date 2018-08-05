Para-cycling World Championships: Sarah Storey and Katie Toft win second golds

Katie Toft has won three world titles in 2018

Britain's Sarah Storey and Katie Toft each won their second golds of the Para-cycling World Championships on the final day of competition in Maniago, Italy.

Storey, who was making her international return after giving birth in October, added the C5 road race title to Friday's time trial gold.

Fourteen-time Paralympic champion Storey has now won 31 world titles.

Toft won her third world title of the year with victory in the C1 road race.

She won gold in the C1 time trial on Friday and also won the individual pursuit title on the track in Brazil in March.

Fellow Briton Crystal Lane finished second behind Storey, for her second silver of the championships.

Britain have won a total of 10 medals at the championships.