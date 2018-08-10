Wheelchair Rugby: GB lose bronze-medal match at World Championships

The US are ranked second in the world

The Great Britain wheelchair rugby team have lost 47-36 to the USA in the bronze-medal match at the World Championships in Sydney.

It was the first time GB, ranked fifth in the world, had reached the last four since 2006.

It was a second defeat of the championships for GB against the US, having also lost 47-41 to the world's second-best side in the pool stages.

In the gold-medal match, Japan beat hosts Australia 62-61.

Wheelchair rugby lost its UK Sport funding after failing to win a Paralympic medal in Rio but the sport was given some support to compete at the tournament.