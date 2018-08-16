Jonnie Peacock has put the sequins and sparkly outfits firmly back in his wardrobe as he sharpens his focus on the build-up to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Double Paralympic gold medallist Peacock, 25, took part in Strictly Come Dancing last year on his supposed year off from competitive athletics.

Now his attention is firmly back on the track, but Peacock told BBC Look East the time spent on the dancefloor has been invaluable for himself and disability sport.