World Para-swimming European Championships: Alice Tai wins second gold in two days

Alice Tai is a double Paralympic medallist from Rio 2016

Britain's Alice Tai won her second gold medal in as many days at the World Para-swimming European Championships in Dublin.

The 19-year-old won the S8 100m freestyle final in a time of one minute 5.53 seconds.

It came just 24 hours after she won the S8 100m backstroke title on Thursday.

Elsewhere, five-time Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds won S6 400m freestyle silver with British team-mate Maisie Summers-Newton taking bronze.

Inspired to try a new sport? Find out how to get into disability sport with our special guide.

On Wednesday, 16-year-old Summers-Newton claimed her second gold medal and second world record of the meet in beating Simmonds, 23, to the SB6 100m breaststroke title.

Friday's action in Dublin also saw Toni Shaw win silver in the SM9 200m individual medley, while British team-mate Tully Kearney took bronze in the S5 50m freestyle.

Britain's medal target for the championships was 30-40 medals, and they have already won 35 with two more days of competition to come.