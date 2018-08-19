Libby Clegg withdraws from World Para-athletics European Championships

Four-time Paralympic medallist Libby Clegg and guide Tom Somers in action at the Anniversary Games last month

World Para-athletics European Championships Venue: Friedrich-Ludwig-Jahn-Sportpark, Berlin, Germany Date: 20-26 August

Britain's double Paralympic champion Libby Clegg has been forced to withdraw from this week's World Para-athletics European Championships in Berlin as guide Tom Somers is injured.

Clegg, who is joint team captain with Richard Chiassaro, was due to compete in the T11 100m and 200m.

The championships would have marked the 28-year-old's return to the British team after two years out with injury.

"I'm really excited to continue my team captain duties," said the Scot.

She and Somers claimed an impressive victory at the Anniversary Games last month in their first race together.

Somers, a former GB youth international, had only stepped into the role a fortnight before after an injury to predecessor Chris Clarke.

The World Para-athletics European Championships get under way on Monday.