Hollie Arnold wins javelin gold at World Para-athletics European Championships

Hollie Arnold won Paralympic gold in the F46 event in Rio

British javelin thrower Hollie Arnold completed a clean sweep of major titles by winning gold at the World Para-athletics European Championships.

It was one of seven medals for GB on the first night of action in Berlin.

Arnold, 24, claimed her first European title having won Commonwealth gold in the F46 event earlier this year to add to her world and Paralympic successes.

"I'm so happy to have all the titles now but this is just a stepping stone," said the Welsh athlete.

"I wasn't expecting to compete at the Europeans because my event is not normally in so this is a bonus.

"The event got taken out in Swansea in 2014 so coming here I thought 'I'm here, why not enjoy it?' and try and get the crowd going and just go for it."

Arnold threw a championship record of 40.15m to finish over seven metres clear of the rest of the field, but she never threatened her world record of 43.02.

Britain's other gold went to wheelchair racer Harri Jenkins, who beat the only other competitor in the T34 100m final.

The Welshman, who has also played wheelchair basketball at under-23 level for GB, has seen a number of his rivals reclassified but said he was concentrating on getting the win.

"There has been a lot of movement of athletes in my class so I just wanted to go out there and do my thing," he said.

"I was going in hoping for gold and I have come away with it in the end so I am really happy.

"This week is going to be a good learning curve for me for the future, with hopefully the world championships next year and going forward to Tokyo."

Elsewhere there were silvers for teenagers Luke Nuttall (1500m T46) and Zak Skinner (Long Jump T13) as well as for David Devine (1500m T13) and Ali Smith (400m T38) while Laura Sugar won bronze in the women's 100m T64.