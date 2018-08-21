Wheelchair basketball World Championships: GB reach quarter-finals with win over Germany

GB's Phil Pratt scored 13 points against hosts Germany

The Great Britain men's wheelchair basketball team have reached the quarter-finals of the World Championships after beating the hosts Germany 62-54.

The Rio Paralympic bronze medallists finished second in Pool B, beating Poland and Korea but losing to the United States who took gold in 2016.

And they were too strong for Germany.

George Bates top-scored on 21 points and there were 13 points apiece for Harry Brown and Phil Pratt.

They will now face either Australia or Brazil on Wednesday for a place in the semi-finals.

The GB women are in pole position in their competition having won all their matches so far, beating Canada, Brazil, Spain and Australia. They complete their pool games on Wednesday against the Netherlands.