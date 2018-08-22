World Para-athletics European Championships: Sally Brown second in European 400m final

Brown competed for Great Britain at the 2012 London Paralympics

Northern Ireland's Sally Brown ran a Season's Best 1:04.25 to finish second in the T47 400m final at the World Para-athletics European Championships in Berlin.

France's Angelina Lanza finished nearly a second ahead of her opponent to take the victory.

The event was a non-medal race due to the fact that only two athletes were involved.

Brown, 23, will compete in both the 100m and 200m over the weekend.

Having trailed from the start Brown appeared to be narrowing the gap in the final stretch but Lanza finished strongly to finish in 1:03.26.

Brown, who is competing for Great Britain and Northern Ireland, has been plagued with injury over the last number of years which has sidelined her from major competitions.

Having ran at the 2012 Paralympics a series of stress fractures and an emergency appendix operation have since disrupted the sprinter's progress.

After a promising youth career which brought junior world championships gold medals in the 100m and 200m Brown, who was born with dysmelia, is hopeful of returning to her best form provided she remains injury-free.

She will run the 100m on Friday before competing in the 200m a day later.