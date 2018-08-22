Welsh sprinter Laura Sugar is happy with a season's best time of 28.03 seconds to claim T64 200m bronze at the World Para-athletics European Championships in Berlin.

Marlene van Gansewinkel of the Netherlands took gold with a time of 26.12, with Germany's Irmgard Bensusan second in 26.84.

It was the second bronze of the games for Sugar, who also finished on the podium in Tuesday's 100m.

