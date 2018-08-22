BBC Sport - Laura Sugar 'getting closer' after Euro T64 200m bronze

Sugar 'getting closer' after 200m bronze

Welsh sprinter Laura Sugar is happy with a season's best time of 28.03 seconds to claim T64 200m bronze at the World Para-athletics European Championships in Berlin.

Marlene van Gansewinkel of the Netherlands took gold with a time of 26.12, with Germany's Irmgard Bensusan second in 26.84.

It was the second bronze of the games for Sugar, who also finished on the podium in Tuesday's 100m.

READ MORE: Fortune 'dancing for joy' after Euro gold

Top videos

Video

Sugar 'getting closer' after 200m bronze

Video

Johnrose opens up about motor neurone disease diagnosis

Video

Gold medals and GCSE results - quite a week for Summers-Newton

Video

Workout Wednesday - balance workout with Team GB's Emily Sarsfield

Video

Watch: Bolt trains for first time with A-League club

Video

Watch: Aggers reads emotional email about TMS fan's last hours

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories