Track Cycling World Cup: Para-cycling events to be included for first time

Britain's Jody Cundy won two golds at the most recent Para-cycling Track World Championships, in Rio in 2018

Para-cycling races will be included at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup for the first time in London in December.

There will be racing in the men's and women's tandem sprint, the C1-C5 team sprint, the women's C1-5 500m time trial and the men's C1-5 1km time trial on 14 December, the opening day.

British seven-time Paralympic champion Jody Cundy described the move as "a great step forward for the sport".

Competition in London runs until 16 December.

"It's fantastic to see Para-cycling events being included in the schedule. I'm delighted that Great Britain is leading the way," Cundy, 39, added.

"The Paralympic Games in 2012 - in cycling and every other sport on the schedule - was a seminal moment for global Para-sport, and it'll be brilliant to go back to the velodrome at Lee Valley VeloPark this December and see further progress being made."

Britain won an event-leading eight gold cycling medals on the track at the London 2012 Paralympics, while British riders also topped the track cycling medal table at the Rio Paralympics in 2016.

The Track Cycling World Cup is a multi-race tournament where athletes compete over six distinct events around the world.

This season's competition begins in France on 19 October, with London hosting the fourth leg of a six-race series that closes in Hong Kong on 25-27 January.