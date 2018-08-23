Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: GB women reach first semi-final

Freeman was part of the Britain team that reached the Paralympic bronze medal match at Rio 2016

Great Britain women's wheelchair basketball team reached the World Championship semi-finals for the first time with a 70-47 victory over USA.

Helen Freeman scored 23 points and Amy Conroy 13 against the Paralympic champions in Hamburg.

GB will face Germany or Spain, who play later on Thursday, in the last four on Friday.

Britain's men will face Iran in the semi-finals on Friday.

GB women won four of their five pool games in Hamburg and looked full of confidence against the Rio Paralympic champions.

They have shown huge improvement in recent years, finishing fifth at the 2014 Worlds before reaching the Paralympic semi-finals in Rio in 2016.