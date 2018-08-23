World Para-athletics European Championships: GB's Hahn claims 200m gold

Hahn is the world and Paralympic champion in the T38 200m

Great Britain's Sophie Hahn claimed her first European 200m title to put her in line for a sprint double at the World Para-athletics European Championships.

After winning gold over the distance at last year's World Championships in London, the 21-year-old set a new championship record of 26.51 seconds.

"I've worked so hard for these titles and I just want to get stronger and quicker," Hahn told BBC Sport.

The sprinter will aim for another gold in Berlin in Saturday's 100m.

Hahn's 200m victory was one of six golds for GB on Thursday and they top the medal table with 31, including 13 golds.

After Aled Sion Davies took F64 discus gold in the morning session, fellow veterans Graeme Ballard and Dan Greaves were victorious in Thursday's evening session, in the T36 100m and F64 discus respectively.

And GB also dominated the inaugural RaceRunning events with Hannah Dines and training partner Kayleigh Haggo first and second in the women's RR3 competition, while Gavin Drysdale and Rafi Solaiman took gold and silver in the men's event.

There was a second gold for Northern Ireland's Jason Smyth, representing Ireland, who added the T13 100m to the 200m title he won on Tuesday.

'I just went for it'

After a busy year which saw her take Commonwealth Games gold in the T38 100m, Hahn came to Germany keen to add to her medal tally.

She looked strong, getting away from Hungary's Luca Ekler early on and maintaining her lead as her rivals tried to close the gap.

"My coach told me to hit the first 100m hard and I knew I had to get out fast and just went for it," she added.

"I concentrated on my own race and I didn't realise how close it was.

"I have great family and friends supporting me and I am here to stay, I am not going anywhere. I just want to get faster and win more golds.

"I'm really excited for next year, I am training hard, but I know the other girls are too and there is a great rivalry."

RaceRunners relish championship debut

RaceRunning sees athletes, mainly with cerebral palsy, use specially-designed trikes with no pedals which support you as you walk or run and allow you to run and compete independently.

Dines, who competed for GB in the trike events in the Rio Paralympics cycling programme, got away quickest in her final, finishing in 19,00 seconds and beating her Red Star club-mate Haggo by 0.46secs.

"I'm so happy and especially to do this with Kayleigh," she said.

"My first sporting experience was RaceRunning five years ago and it gave me a pure and unimpeded sense of movement.

"It has been a long process to get it at a major championship and a lot of hard work behind the scenes.

"It would be great to see it at a Paralympics, maybe in Paris in 2024, but we just have to continue doing our stuff."