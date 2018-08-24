Tim Hollingsworth appointed new Sport England chief executive

From the section

British Paralympic Association chief executive Tim Hollingsworth is joined by the Duchess of Cambridge at the London 2012 Paralympics

British Paralympic Association chief executive Tim Hollingsworth has been appointed in the same role at grassroots body Sport England.

Hollingsworth has been at the BPA since 2011 and starts his new job in November, replacing Jennie Price.

He led the organisation through the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, and the 2018 Winter Games.

"Sport England is a vitally important organisation helping more people get active and play sport," he said.

"I am honoured to have the opportunity."