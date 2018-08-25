Para-canoe World Championships: Emma Wiggs beats team-mate Jeanette Chippington for VL2 200m gold

VL2 200m is a new event for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

Britain's Emma Wiggs claimed her seventh Para-canoe World Championships title with VL2 200m gold ahead of team-mate Jeanette Chippington in Portugal.

Wiggs, 38, finished second behind fellow Briton Charlotte Henshaw in the KL2 200m on Thursday, but dominated the VL2 final.

"I'm just overwhelmed to have got the gold today," Wiggs told BBC Sport.

Team-mate Jack Eyers - a 29-year-old model and former stuntman - won bronze in the men's VL3 final.

Wiggs, who has been competing despite a wrist injury which will be operated on next week, finished in 57.766 seconds - 2.725 clear of runner-up Chippington.

"If you line up on the start line then you're fit enough to go," said Wiggs. "I went with what I had and I'm really chuffed to be on the podium.

"It's great to be up there with another GB athlete and we're dominating the women's events at the moment."

Chippington, 48, edged out Russia's Mariia Nikiforova by less than a tenth of a second for the silver medal.

"I was really fighting to the very end as I knew it would be right on the line," Chippington told BBC Sport. "I just dug in and to get a silver it's amazing."