Jason Smyth aims to remain Paralympic sport's fastest man for some time yet after his double European Championship success earlier this week.

The Irishman maintained his unbeaten record during a 13-year Paralympic career as he won both the T13 100m and 200m in Berlin.

"I'll be there as long as I can keep going at the top," the 31-year-old county Londonderry man told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound.