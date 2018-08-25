BBC Sport - Jason Smyth aims to remain as Paralympic sport's fastest man for some time yet

Paralympic star Smyth shows no signs of slowing down

Jason Smyth aims to remain Paralympic sport's fastest man for some time yet after his double European Championship success earlier this week.

The Irishman maintained his unbeaten record during a 13-year Paralympic career as he won both the T13 100m and 200m in Berlin.

"I'll be there as long as I can keep going at the top," the 31-year-old county Londonderry man told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound.

Top Stories