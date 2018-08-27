James MacSorley: Belfast man helps GB stun USA in world wheelchair basketball final

From the section

George Bates was GB's joint top scorer with 17 points

Belfast man James MacSorley was part of Great Britain men's wheelchair basketball team create history as they defeated USA in the final of the World Championship in Hamburg.

The GB team claimed a 79-62 win over the Rio Paralympic champions for their first senior global gold medal.

MacSorley, 23, made his debut for GB in the tournament.

The Belfast man plays for the Knights team in his native city as well as Sheffield Steelers.

MacSorley, who helped Britain clinch world under-23 gold last year, did not feature in Sunday's final although he did play in Friday's semi-final win over Iran.

George Bates and Harry Brown led the GB scoring with 17 points apiece in the decider.

Britain's win overturned a 66-59 victory by the USA in the pool stage.

GB lost 56-40 to the Netherlands in the women's final on Saturday.