US Open 2018: Britain's Andy Lapthorne wins wheelchair quad doubles title

Britain's Andy Lapthorne and American partner David Wagner beat second seeds Dylan Alcott and Bryan Barten 6-3 0-6 10-4 to win the US Open quad doubles title in New York.

The top seeds won four break points in the opening set before failing to hold serve in the second.

But they dominated the match tie-break as Lapthorne successfully defended his 2017 doubles title.

The Briton also won the US Open quad singles title in 2014.

Earlier in the day, Lapthorne lost 6-4 6-2 to top seed Wagner in the singles competition as his partner went on to win the title.