Libby Clegg: Scottish Paralympian announces pregnancy

Libby Clegg shared a picture of her pregnancy scan on Instagram

Scotland's double Paralympic champion Libby Clegg has announced that she is expecting her first child.

The sprinter, 28, who won 100m and 200m gold at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, shared the news on social media.

Her partner, Dan Powell, represented Great Britain in judo at the London 2012 Paralympics.

"Dan and I are so excited to announce that we are expecting our first child in March," wrote Clegg, who won Commonwealth gold in Glasgow in 2014.

"We can't wait to start a new chapter of our lives."

Clegg, who also won 100m Paralympic silver in 2008 and 2012, has the deteriorating eye condition Stargardt's macular dystrophy and is registered blind.