Track Cycling World Cup: Sarah Storey & Jody Cundy in Great Britain squad

From the section

Jody Cundy on his way to gold in the men's 1km time Trial C4-5 final at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio

Nine Paralympic gold medallists will represent Great Britain in the C1 Para-cycling event at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in London.

For the first time in a world cup squad both nine-time Paralympic champion Dame Sarah Storey and quadruple gold medallist Jody Cundy are included.

The competition takes place at Lee Valley Velopark from December 14-16.

Performance director Stephen Park said: "The squad looks strong, with some real medal prospects across the events."

For the full squad list, click here