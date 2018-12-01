Andy Lapthorne into Masters quad singles final in Orlando

Lapthorne lost to Alcott in straight sets in the Rio Paralympic quad final

Britain's Andy Lapthorne moved into the NEC Wheelchair Tennis Masters quad singles final in Orlando with a 6-2 6-0 win over world number four Koji Sugeno.

The 28-year-old had progressed to the last four after finishing top of his round-robin group.

That included a 6-4 6-1 victory over world number one David Wagner of the USA in his opening match.

In Sunday's final, Lapthorne - runner-up last year - faces world number two and Paralympic champion Dylan Alcott.

Lapthorne lost to South Africa's Lucas Sithole 6-4 6-4 in his previous match and admitted: "When you're in the group stage and you know you're pretty much through, it's tough to play full out.

"But in knock-out - and when the wind starts blowing - I feel like I'm in a good position against most players. I'm really confident and looking forward to my last match of the year."

