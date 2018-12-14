Track World Cup: Kadeena Cox beats Sarah Storey to Para-cycling gold in London

Cox created history by winning two golds in two different sports in Rio

Kadeena Cox got the better of fellow Rio Paralympic gold medallist Sarah Storey to win gold on the opening day of the Track World Cup in London.

Cox clocked 36.671 seconds in the women's C4-5 500m time trial with 14-time Paralympic champion Storey managing 38.309.

There was also gold in the men's C4-5 1km event for Britain's Jody Cundy.

Para-cycling events are making their debut at a World Cup with two more golds up for grabs on Friday evening.

Cox won the C4-5 500m event in Rio, where Storey was fourth, before going on to take athletics gold in the T38 400m.

She has only recently returned to training after a knee problem and was thrilled with her performance.

"It was a surprise to put in a half-decent time after only being back for eight weeks," she told BBC Sport.

"It's quicker than I have been going in training and to perform on the big stage is what I like doing.

"I like to beat Sarah every now and then. It's not her main event but I will take this one."

There were also silvers for Megan Giglia (C1-3 500m) and Finley Graham (C1-3 1km) with bronzes for Katie Toft (C1-3 500m) Louis Rolfe (C1-3 1km) and Jon Gildea (C4-5 1km).