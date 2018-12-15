Kelly Gallagher: 2014 Paralympic champion wins double Europa Cup gold

Kelly Gallagher recorded a fastest run of 55.87 seconds in the giant slalom

Kelly Gallagher has clinched a gold medal double at the World Para Alpine Skiing Europa Cup in St Moritz.

The Sochi Paralympic gold medallist and her guide Gary Smith won both races in the giant slalom vision impaired on Thursday and Friday.

The Down native, 33, missed out on a third medal when she did not finish the closing slalom event, which was won by Noemi Ewa Ristau of Germany.

The results are a boost for Gallagher at the start of the new season.

GB's first Winter Paralympic Gold medal winner finished in fifth place in the event at the PyeongChang Paralympics earlier this year as she struggled to repeat her Sochi form.

Gallagher and Smith carded the two fastest runs of the opening day of competition on Thursday to edge out her GB team-mate Menna Fitzpatrick for the top spot on the podium and repeated that performance on day two when they saw-off the challenge of Australia's Melissa Perrine.

The pair were unable to complete the hat-trick when they failed to finish their first slalom run on Saturday, which allowed Germany's Noemi Ewa Ristau to take gold by just two hundreths of a second ahead of Fitzpatrick.