World Para Alpine Skiing Championships: Millie Knight withdraws through injury

British visually impaired skier Millie Knight will not defend her World Championship downhill title because of an "ongoing injury".

The 19-year-old won world downhill gold in Tarvisio, Italy, in 2017 as well as silver medals in the slalom, giant slalom and combined disciplines.

In 2018, she and guide Brett Wild won three medals at the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang.

Knight wrote on Twitter that she is "unable to give 100%".

"It is with a heavy heart that Brett and I won't be competing at the World Championships this year," she said.

"We were so keen to defend our downhill title but due to an ongoing injury I am unable to give 100% and need some more time to recover."

The World Para Alpine Skiing Championships take place in Slovenia from 21 January to 1 February.