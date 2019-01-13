Bendigo Open: Gordon Reid wins men's doubles wheelchair tennis title

From the section

Britain's Gordon Reid won the Bendigo Open to claim the first men's doubles Super Series title of the year.

World number seven Reid and Argentine partner Gustavo Fernandez beat French top seeds Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer 6-3 6-3 on Saturday.

The pair were playing in their second tournament together since reaching the final of the 2015 Australian Open.

Lucy Shuker and Andy Lapthorne were runners-up in the women's doubles and quad doubles finals respectively.

Fernandez advanced to the men's singles final after defeating Reid earlier in the day.